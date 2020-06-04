UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz Tatla Murder: Court Extends Judicial Remand Of SSP

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:11 PM

A local court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another 14 days in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :A local court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of accused Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhar Adeel for another 14 days in former law officer Shahbaz Tatla murder case.

Judicial Magistrate Shazia Mahboob conducted the case proceedings at Model Town courts and adjourned the matter after a brief hearing.

The jail authorities did not produce the accused SSP and his accomplices before the court due to COVID-19 protocol.

Naseerabad police had filed the challan against the accused.It was alleged that Mufakhar, along with his accomplices, killed Shahbaz Tatla and then dissolved his body in acid before disposing of the remains.

SSP Mufakhar Adeel was arrested on March 9 by the investigation police, almost a month after his disappearance.

Former Assistant Advocate General Shahbaz Tatla had gone missing on February 7 and a case was registered at Naseerabad police station.

