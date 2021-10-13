Shahbaz terms Maryam Nawaz targeting of Opponents' religious, political ideologies shameful

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahabaz Gill on Wednesday reprimanded Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her targeting of opponents' political and religious ideologies and termed her negative narratives as regrettable act.

Addressing a joint presser flanked by Minister for climate change Zartaj Gul and Maleeka Bokhari, he said Maryam Nawaz' family had a historic precedent of ridiculing their opponents through personal attacks as it was done with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, where they threw her objectionable photographs by air.

Gill said, "Maryam Nawaz is an ominous woman whose evil intentions have left no one secure including her father, uncle and party leadership." He added that the PML-N leadership also leveled fake allegations and cases against Jemima Goldsmith.

The SAPM said that Maryam Nawaz has again lied in the High Court during hearing and did not provide any proof against the questions pertaining to her assets beyond means. "She should provide proofs of her money trail instead of blaming evil spirits conspiring against her," Gill added.

While commenting on her malicious propaganda campaign, he said every individual linked to her was scared of getting their videos leaked in the public. "Nawaz Sharif attacked the national security and state institutions and is the epitome of traitors like Mir Jafar and Mir Sadiq who joined hands with the colonial British Empire to overturn the independent Indian state rule," he said.

He added that Nawaz Sharif's personality was based on fraud and mutiny against the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said Maryam Nawaz was maligning the state institutions for her vested interests and was promoting her father's politics.

"She wants to control all the state institutions like her father used to do whereas she must beware that whenever you will wage negative narrative against the state institutions then every member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf will stand against you," Bokhari added.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought cancellation of Maryam Nawaz' bail which was a good decision, she said.

Maryam Nawaz, she said was obstructing the court of justice and raising questions over the judicial courts and judges which should be taken into account. She also urged the highest judicial forums to take note of her fabricated statements made before the courts.

Bokhari also overruled Maryam Nawaz' objection over appointment of monitoring judge in her trial as it was done to ensure transparency and avoid any discrimination during the trial.