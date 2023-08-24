Shahdara Chowk flyover: placing of girders on piers continues round the clock

The Shahdara Flyover Project's piling construction and foundation has been completed, and work on placing girders on piers is continued in full swings, round the clock

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Shahdara Flyover Project's piling construction and foundation has been completed, and work on placing girders on piers is continued in full swings, round the clock.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP that the second task team in parallel is doing shuttering and the third team is pouring concrete.

To a query he said that a large number of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis.

Israr Khan said that 100 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk has been completed, while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction is being completed rapidly.

He said that the pace of work at both projects has been speeded up under the provincial government instructions.

The chief engineer said that to ensure smooth traffic flow at one of the main entry and exit points of the city, Punjab government has chalked out various plans.

When contacted, the Lahore City Traffic Police sources told APP that they have prepared a detailed traffic strategy to minimise traffic load, delays and have maintained the smooth flow of traffic during the construction work activity.

Heavy trucks have been prohibited from using Shahdara Chowk throughout the building period. To alleviate traffic congestion, the Lahore Traffic Police have identified three other parallel routes for traffic flow.

He said that Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa had ordered for appointing additional traffic personnel for guidance of citizens and implementation of the devised traffic plan, effectively.

It may be mentioned here that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has been asked by the Punjab government to finish the Shahdara Chowk flyover by September.

On this project, Caretaker Punjab CM Mohsin Naqvi has been given a full briefing by the Lahore development Authority.

The completion of the Shahdara Flyover Project is expected in the month of September, the CM was told by the authority.