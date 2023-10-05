Open Menu

Shahdara Flyover Project To Be Inaugurated In Current Month

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Shahdara Flyover project’s piling construction and foundation has been finished which

would be inaugurated during the current month as 90 per cent work has been completed.

Chief Engineer Israr Saeed Khan told APP that placing of girders on piers had also been

completed while remaining work on the project was in full swings round-the-clock.

He said that Shahdara flyover project was likely to be inaugurated in October, adding that the

teams successfully completed shuttering and concrete pouring.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in his recent visit examined the ongoing construction efforts and reviewed the project’s progress, Saeed said.

The chief minister had already directed to complete the project as early as possible, particularly the protective walls of the project while emphasising the need to accelerate construction activities.

To a query, Israr Saeed said that a large number of people leaving Lahore or entering the provincial capital would be facilitated through the project on daily basis.

He said that 100 per cent of the piling work at the site of flyover at Shahdara Chowk had been completed while construction of underpass at Gulshan-e-Ravi T-Junction was being completed rapidly.

He said that to get rid of of heavy traffic jams on busy roads such as Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard and Deference Main Boulevard, the government had a robust infrastructure plan.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) told APP that with five new big development projects, the provincial government was committed to provide people the maximum facilities.

At present, he said there were many flyovers, underpasses and signal-free corridors in Lahore that help people commute easily towards their destinations.

He said the work had been started to undertake the beautification of the Mall to make it a model road.

He said it was an unprecedented step of the incumbent government that it will build new water tanks to save rainwater in the city.

