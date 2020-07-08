Shahdara inferno: OGRA announces compensation for victims of LPG bowzer incident

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday announced compensation for the victims of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bowzer fire incident, which had taken place at Shahdara Morr, Lahore on March 25 this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Wednesday announced compensation for the victims of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) bowzer fire incident, which had taken place at Shahdara Morr, Lahore on March 25 this year.

In the unfortunate incident, a LPG filled tanker had overturned at the road, causing a raging inferno that engulfed a nearby petrol pump, markets and vehicles parked in the close proximity.

"OGRA has imposed fine on the companies involved in LPG Bowzer accident at Shahdara Morr, Lahore as well as directed the companies to pay compensation to the people who lost their lives, sustained injuries as well to compensate the loss of property and vehicles during the unfortunate incident," OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a press note.

The authority, he said, in a 'Regulatory Meeting' considered the fact finding report submitted by LPG department and directed three Companies/Licensees namely M/s Rana and Company, M/s Engro Vopk Terminal Ltd (EVTL) and M/s Havelet Gas Ltd.

, to pay the compensation (on equal basis) to the affected parties under relevant rules.

He said the authority also approved to impose penalty of Rs 0.5 million each on the three companies "under Rule 29 of the LPG Rules 2001 upon violation of their license conditions, LPG (Production and Distribution) Rules 2001 (Which is maximum penalty according to Rule 29 of LPG rules 2001)." Sharing details, the spokesman said, one million rupees compensation would be given to heirs of each deceased, Rs500,000 to each injured, Rs100,000 against each destroyed Chingchi/Rickshaw and Rs50,000 for each motorbike.

"Provincial authorities have been contacted by OGRA to provide the details of deceased, injured as well as loss of vehicles and property on which response is awaited," Ghaznavi said.

He said OGRA was committed to ensuring the compliance of safety standards by the licencees, guaranteeing the protection of public life and property.