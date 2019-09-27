Shahdra Park inaugurated in Lahore

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Talha Akhtar, who secured first position in intermediate examinations, inaugurated a new park near Railways Station Shahdra, here on Friday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani said that it was joint venture of PHA and Pakistan Railways, adding that the purpose to establish this park was to provide a healthy recreational facility to the people of the area.

Paksitan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehar Wajid, PHA Director Nadeem Kamboh, and others were also present.