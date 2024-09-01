Open Menu

Shaheed Ali Gilani Was A Great Supporter Of Pakistan; Rana Qasim

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

Shaheed Ali Gilani was a great supporter of Pakistan; Rana Qasim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Youth Forum for Kashmir organized a public awareness campaign and media briefing to pay tribute to eminent Kashmiri leader Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani on his 3rd martyrdom anniversary here at Lok Virsa Pakistan Monument Museum on Sunday.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon was the chief guest at the event. Chairman Standing Committee on Defense Fateh ullah, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leadership, students from different schools and representatives of civil society participated in the event.

While talking about the contribution of Syed Ali Geelani to Kashmir cause, the Chairman Kashmir Committee Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon said that Shaheed Syed Ali Geelani was a strong voice of Kashmir in support of Pakistan and he faced all kind of injustice with great courage and never gave up for the demand of right to self determination. The Chairman Kashmir Committee reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment with Kashmir cause and expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The session was moderated by Zaman Bajwa, Executive Director of YFK.

