Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University Organizes Mobile Application Design Project

Published March 22, 2023

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday organized a mobile application design project exhibition which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday organized a mobile application design project exhibition which was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

According to university spokesman, a total of 14 students from the final year communication design department have designed and developed the applications on different themes and displayed in the exhibition.

The applications consisted of the topics such as "Aurat", "Mirchi Brand", "Knick Knack", SABS University, Planter, Aqua more, Massi, Cookies, Accommodate Me, Muse, V-Care, Franzo Restaurant, Lifeline and Fluff. The ideas behind applications were women-related health issues, restaurant brands, toys donation for poor children, extra features on the university website, availability of drinking water, arrangement of home servants, availability of hostels, beauty parlor, blood bank and taking care of injured animals.

Talking about the project exhibition Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that marketing was an important aspect after developing these applications and in this regard, students will be given access to the market as they may get praise and their applications may be fruitful for different brands.

The projects were designed by Riya Ramesh, Hussain, Pooja Rubaisha, Harmain, Areeba, Shuja, Deenar, Areeda, Minhal, Bakhtawar, Aneesha and Noor Talpur, while faculty members Mumtaz Mangi and Muhammad Zaman Bhutto supervised the projects.

