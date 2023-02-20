UrduPoint.com

Shaheed Allah Buksh University Of Art, Design And Heritage (SABSU), MUET Get New Vice Chancellors

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2023

Shaheed Allah Buksh University of Art, Design and Heritage (SABSU), MUET get new vice chancellors

The Sindh government on Monday appointed permanent vice chancellors in the two public universities of Jamshoro namely the Shaheed Allah Buksh University of Art, Design and Heritage (SABSU), and the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET)

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah appointed Dr Arbella Bhutto as the first permanent vice chancellor of the SABSU for a period of four years.

Similarly, the acting vice chancellor of MUET, Dr Tauha Hussain Ali was appointed as the varsity's permanent vice chancellor.

According to the Sindh Government's notification, Ali had been appointed for a period of 4 years.

Ali assumed the charge of the acting VC after the retirement of former MUET VC Muhammad Aslam Uqaili on January 21, 2022.

He continued to serve as the acting VC for about 13 months.

