Shaheed BB Always Played Important Role For Promotion Of Democratic Values: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always played an important role in the promotion of democratic values in the country

Addressing at cake cutting ceremony at Chief Minister Secretariat on the birth anniversary of Martyr of Democracy Benazir Bhutto, he said that Shaheed BB always kept the public service as the aim of her politics.

She was the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan who strengthened the public service mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with her role, he said.

He said that Shaheed BB's role was a beacon for all politicians and women adding that we would keep her mission as our motto of democracy and public service.

Provincial Ministers including Sardar Sarfraz Domki, Mir Ali Madad Jatak, Mir Sadiq Umrani and Asfandyar Kakar, General Secretary Party Rozi Khan and leaders were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion CM Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Ministers paid rich tribute to the Martyr of Democracy Benazir Bhutto, and also prayed for her elevation of rank in Jannah.

