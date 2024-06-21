- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Shaheed BB always played important role for promotion of democratic values: Balochistan Chief Minist ..
Shaheed BB Always Played Important Role For Promotion Of Democratic Values: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always played an important role in the promotion of democratic values in the country
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto always played an important role in the promotion of democratic values in the country.
Addressing at cake cutting ceremony at Chief Minister Secretariat on the birth anniversary of Martyr of Democracy Benazir Bhutto, he said that Shaheed BB always kept the public service as the aim of her politics.
She was the first woman Prime Minister of Pakistan who strengthened the public service mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto with her role, he said.
He said that Shaheed BB's role was a beacon for all politicians and women adding that we would keep her mission as our motto of democracy and public service.
Provincial Ministers including Sardar Sarfraz Domki, Mir Ali Madad Jatak, Mir Sadiq Umrani and Asfandyar Kakar, General Secretary Party Rozi Khan and leaders were also present on the occasion.
On the occasion CM Sarfraz Bugti and Provincial Ministers paid rich tribute to the Martyr of Democracy Benazir Bhutto, and also prayed for her elevation of rank in Jannah.
Recent Stories
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gains 8.96 points
Profiteers fined in Sialkot
627 tablets distributed among primary school in-charges
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-25
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station
Two held with kites, string rolls
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat
FCCI arranges technical course for Kabaddi officials
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief23 seconds ago
-
QUA alumni meet at Eid Milan gathering at Burewala24 seconds ago
-
Profiteers fined in Sialkot12 minutes ago
-
Two held with drugs, illicit weapon12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Cabinet approves budget proposal for financial year 2024-2512 minutes ago
-
KP Rescue 1122 DG visits DIKhan station12 minutes ago
-
Two held with kites, string rolls12 minutes ago
-
PUC condemns tragic incident in Swat12 minutes ago
-
72nd Birth anniversary of BB celebrated40 minutes ago
-
LHC orders crackdown on smoky vehicles, crop residue burning58 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply from 100 feeders58 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes drugs from suspect1 hour ago