Shaheed BB Was Voice Of The Downtrodden: Mayor Sukkur

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2023 | 04:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Tuesday said that the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had taken remarkable steps for empowering women in Pakistan according to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Talking to APP here, he paid rich tribute to Shaheed Muhttarma Benazir Bhutto on the occasion of her death anniversary.

Arslan said, Shaheed BB had dedicated her life to the service of the nation and never bowed before any anti-democratic power, adding a quote of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto from her last speech: “I put my life in danger and came here because I feel this country is in danger. I want to see a prosperous, progressive and developed Pakistan.”

These words of Ms Bhutto reflect her vision and dream of Pakistan, although she is no more among us, her vision is alive, Arslan observed.

He said that history would always remember her for standing up against dictators, adding that she was the voice of the downtrodden.

He further said that among her many achievements for Pakistan is the missile technology for the country. Agosta submarine for the Navy, women banks and women police stations are among her achievements, he said.

Also, the Women Affairs Ministry was formed during her first tenure in 1988. She appointed women judges, as well as thousands of Lady Health Visitors to minimize infant mortality, started campaign to make the country polio free, he said.

The Mayor Sukkur said that Mohttarma Shaheed was a mother, a wife, a leader, a daughter, a sister who sacrificed her life for the cause of democracy so that her children and the children of the country and future generations and all of us can breathe in fresh air of democratic life.

