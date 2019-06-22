UrduPoint.com
Shaheed BB's Birth Day Celebrated

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 07:39 PM

Shaheed BB's Birth Day celebrated

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tehsil Batkhela chapter of Malakand division on Saturday celebrated the 66th birth anniversary of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto with zeal and devotion

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) tehsil Batkhela chapter of Malakand division on Saturday celebrated the 66th birth anniversary of Shaheed Muhtarma Benazir Bhutto with zeal and devotion.

In this connection, a formal ceremony was organized at the residence of PPP city president Tariq Ali Khan which was largely attended by the Party workers.

Addressing the ceremony, Tariq Ali Khan, Jan Rome Khan, Mehboobur Rehman, Sikander Hayat and Muhammad Rasool Khan said that the sacrifices rendered by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and her family for the people of Pakistan is pride for us today.

They expressed their firm resolve to make all sacrifices in continuing and moving forward the mission of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

