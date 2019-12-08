RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27.

The arrangements are being completed and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The Information Secretary paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country. She vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country.

She said that Benazir Bhutto is alive in the hearts and minds of the people. She said that Benazir Bhutto never compromised on principles and did not bow before the dictators.

She said that Benazir was a leader of international stature and her services will be remembered for ever. She was not only leader of Pakistan but also of the entire South Asian region, she added.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.