UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed BB's Death Anniversary To Be Observed On Dec 27

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

Shaheed BB's death anniversary to be observed on Dec 27

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The 12th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto will be observed on December 27.

The arrangements are being completed and Quran Khawani will be held for the departed soul at Liaquat Bagh her martyrdom place, Pakistan people Party PPP Divisional Information Secretary Azhra Younas said while talking to APP here on Sunday.

The Information Secretary paid rich tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed her life for the promotion and restoration of democracy in the country. She vowed to follow her footsteps to carry out her mission for the progress and development of the country.

She said that Benazir Bhutto is alive in the hearts and minds of the people. She said that Benazir Bhutto never compromised on principles and did not bow before the dictators.

She said that Benazir was a leader of international stature and her services will be remembered for ever. She was not only leader of Pakistan but also of the entire South Asian region, she added.

It is mentioned here that Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on December 27, 2007 soon after addressing an election rally at the Liaquat Bagh.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Progress Bagh December Sunday Asia Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

39 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

39 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

54 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.