HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Malik Imam Din Shauqeen has said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed was a great leader and her martyrdom was an irreparable loss for entire nation.

He expressed these views while talking to APP before departing to Garhi Khuda Bux for attending the 16th death anniversary of Shaheed BB here Wednesday.

He said that Shaheed BB inherited her father’s political mantle and went on to become the first female prime minister of the Muslim world. But in the end, that destiny proved a tragic one like her father, Benazir Bhutto was killed for her political ambitions.

He said that leaders like Shaheed BB born in centuries and her contribution for strengthening the democracy would be remembered long time.