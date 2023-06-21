UrduPoint.com

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Remembered On Her Birth Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remembered on her birth anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah felicitated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's family and workers on her birth anniversary, being celebrated on Wednesday across the country.

Syed Murad Ali Shad in his message told the workers that today (June 21) should be celebrated as the day of Bhutto's sacrifice, struggle, undying love for people, and democracy.

Benazir Bhutto was the great daughter of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Begum Nusrat, the CM said.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's bravery, struggle, and martyrdom were inherited from her great father and mother.

Murad Ali Shah said that Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the love of her motherland, the restoration of democracy, and the uplift of the people.

"In order to understand the greatness of Bhutto and her love for the country, one has to read the 'Sur Marvi" of the great poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai," Murad Shah added.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Sur June Murad Ali Shah Family From Love

Recent Stories

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of ..

Finance Minister, US Ambassador discuss matters of mutual interest

25 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi arrested in Money laundering case

28 minutes ago
 Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Paki ..

Hina wants early resolution of visa issues of Pakistani students in Danish educa ..

1 hour ago
 Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED expl ..

Two soldiers martyred in North Waziristan IED explosion

2 hours ago
 PM leaves for France to participate in New Global ..

PM leaves for France to participate in New Global Financing Pact Summit

2 hours ago
 Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic poli ..

Govt decides to set-up SIFC to frame economic policies: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.