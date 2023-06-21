Shaheed Benazir Bhutto remembered on her birth anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah felicitated Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's family and workers on her birth anniversary, being celebrated on Wednesday across the country.

Syed Murad Ali Shad in his message told the workers that today (June 21) should be celebrated as the day of Bhutto's sacrifice, struggle, undying love for people, and democracy.

Benazir Bhutto was the great daughter of Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Begum Nusrat, the CM said.

He said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's bravery, struggle, and martyrdom were inherited from her great father and mother.

Murad Ali Shah said that Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for the love of her motherland, the restoration of democracy, and the uplift of the people.

"In order to understand the greatness of Bhutto and her love for the country, one has to read the 'Sur Marvi" of the great poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai," Murad Shah added.