Shaheed Benazir Bhutto still alive in hearts of people: Syed Zia Abbas

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Sunday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto passed away 14 years ago but she was still alive in the hearts of 220 million people of the country.

'We are captivated by their memories with each passing moment.

He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto belonged to the tribe of Bhutto family, who sacrificed their lives for the security, prosperity, restoration of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions of Pakistan.' He stated this in his message on the eve of the death anniversary of former prime minister and former Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that even in the worst period of dictatorship, Mohtarma endured the hardships of prisons and fought against the dictatorship.

She loved her country and people.