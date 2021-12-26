UrduPoint.com

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Still Alive In Hearts Of People: Syed Zia Abbas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto still alive in hearts of people: Syed Zia Abbas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah Sunday said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto passed away 14 years ago but she was still alive in the hearts of 220 million people of the country.

'We are captivated by their memories with each passing moment.

He said that Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto belonged to the tribe of Bhutto family, who sacrificed their lives for the security, prosperity, restoration of democracy and strengthening of democratic institutions of Pakistan.' He stated this in his message on the eve of the death anniversary of former prime minister and former Chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

Syed Zia Abbas Shah said that even in the worst period of dictatorship, Mohtarma endured the hardships of prisons and fought against the dictatorship.

She loved her country and people.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Dictator Family Million

Recent Stories

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

38 minutes ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

53 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in ..

Abu Dhabi Ports Group to explore opportunities in regional, international market ..

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recove ..

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 618 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hour ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.