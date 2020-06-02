UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Announces To Hold Online Examinations From July 15

Tue 02nd June 2020

After successful conduct of online classes during lockdown, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Tuesday announced to hold online examinations of enrolled students from July 15, 2020

All the ten departments of the university through Teaching and Learning Management System using Google Class Rooms commenced teaching process from April 6, 2020. Academic Council of the university in an online meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani decided to hold online examination from July 15, 2020.

The VC said when all the educational institutions of the country including universities were closed the teaching community was greatly concerned of education of their students.

He said under the teaching-learning Management System run through Google Classroom and Whats App groups and internet technology, Audio-Video lectures of the classes were conducted online during the semester prepared by Deans of Faculties, heads of all departments and teachers of the university.

The vice chancellor expressed hope that teachers would use their talent to conduct online examinations scheduled from July 15, 2020. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof Dr Tayyaba Zarif, Dean Faculty of Science and Technology Prof Dr Liaquat Ali Zardari, Registrar Najamuddin Soho, Controller Examinations Muhammad Hanif Brohi, System Manager Saghir Ahmed Rajpar and other officials were also present online.

