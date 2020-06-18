Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University extends campus closure up to July 03

Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced on Thursday that all the teaching and non-teaching departments of the university at its main campus and Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses would remain closed from June 19, 2020 to July 03, 2020

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) has announced on Thursday that all the teaching and non-teaching departments of the university at its main campus and Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze Campuses would remain closed from June 19, 2020 to July 03, 2020.

He informed that campus closure has been extended in pursuance of order of Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad in view of rapid augment in transmission of CoronaVirus.

The circular in this regard further stated that security guards, Malhi and sanitary staff would attend the university to carry out essential services.