Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Holds 5th Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 10:09 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SSBU) on WEdnesday held its 5th convocation in which Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards, Muhammad Ismail Rahu was the chief guest

Addressing the ceremony, he felicitated graduate students and their parents ans said that SBBU has achieved accomplishments in a short span of time which was laudable.

He said that under the vision of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto the number of universities had increased in the last 14 years and at present 27 public universities were imparting education and providing a cognizant educational atmosphere according to the international standard.

The Minister said that the Sindh Government despite financial hardship was striving to resolve problems of Universities The Vice Chancellor SBBU Dr.

Amanat Ali Jalbani on the occasion said that the education process was continued in Main Campus and also in Naushahro feroze and Sanghar Campuses.

Later the Sindh Minister and Vice Chancellor distributed degrees,gold ,Silver medals and merit certificates among 386 students of 2015,2016,2017 and 2018 batches.

The Minister said that the Sindh Government despite financial hardship was striving to resolve problems of Universities The convocation was also attended by MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Awam University Prof.Dr. Saleem Raza Samon, Vice Chancellor GCU Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Gulshan Memon,Dr. Tayyaba Zareef Vice Chancellorsufi University Bhit Shah, Prof.Dr Liaquat Zardari,Faculty Deans, Professors and la large number of students attended the ceremony.

