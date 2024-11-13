Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Hosts Colourful 2- Day Expo
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed benazirabad organized a vibrant two-day expo showcasing students' talents
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed benazirabad organized a vibrant two-day expo showcasing students' talents.
On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah , the Faculty of Management and business Administration and the Faculty of Social Sciences jointly hosted the event.
Professor Dr.Salman Bashir , Dean of the Faculty of Management and Business Administration and Social Sciences, inaugurated the expo.
Notable attendees included Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, Project Coordinator Engineer Syed Naeem Shah , Program Organizers Rafiq Ahmed Khoso & Dr Salar Hussain (Organizers of expo)
Wherein students displayed stalls showcasing food, short movies, cultural artifacts, art and design, books, and sports.
The stalls of traditional Sindhi handicrafts and clay pottery attracted students, teachers, and visiting guests.
Students showcased their colourful attire, demonstrating their talent and confidence.
Teachers and students praised the expo, stating that such events enhance students' leadership skills.
The expo provided students with opportunities to explore career choices, entrepreneurial ventures, and international educational prospects.
Distinguished guests, including Dr. Zahid Channa, Dr. Tania Laghari, Dr. Ashique Hussain Jatoi , Dr. G.M. Solangi, Dr. Munwar Ali Zardari, Dr. Salar Sohriyani, Dr. Dastar Ali Chandio, Imran Khan Jatoi, Suhail Aslam Sak Khaskheli and others, attended the event.
APP/rzq /mwq
Recent Stories
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor
US vows 'firm' response to N.Korea deployment in Ukraine conflict
Heated debate on Amsterdam violence in Dutch parliament
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid
Bitcoin hits $90,000 for first time on Trump support
Markets stall, inflation & bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
Argentina court upholds Kirchner corruption conviction
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for success ..
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism
War-shattered Gaza food markets ‘in decay’ as starvation looms: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor7 minutes ago
-
BISP strives to improve lives of deserving families: Rubina Khalid16 minutes ago
-
The Supreme Court grants interim bail to accused in May 9, riots case23 minutes ago
-
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operation agains ..23 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy abducted in Taxila23 minutes ago
-
Kohat's toough Mangara Wildlife Park gets boost for eco-tourism23 minutes ago
-
Senator Siddiqui predicts another failed “Revolution” attempt by PTI founder38 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 109,100 cusecs water38 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly organizes skill-building workshop for staff38 minutes ago
-
President, PM appreciate security forces for operation in Kech38 minutes ago
-
PTI's birth based on protests: Azma Bokhari44 minutes ago
-
West African nations delegation visits NADRA Headquarters44 minutes ago