Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Hosts Colourful 2- Day Expo

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed benazirabad organized a vibrant two-day expo showcasing students' talents

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shaheed benazirabad organized a vibrant two-day expo showcasing students' talents.

On the special directives of Vice Chancellor Engineer Professor Dr. Madad Ali Shah , the Faculty of Management and business Administration and the Faculty of Social Sciences jointly hosted the event.

Professor Dr.Salman Bashir , Dean of the Faculty of Management and Business Administration and Social Sciences, inaugurated the expo.

Notable attendees included Director Finance Manzoor Ali Siyal, Project Coordinator Engineer Syed Naeem Shah , Program Organizers Rafiq Ahmed Khoso & Dr Salar Hussain (Organizers of expo)

Wherein students displayed stalls showcasing food, short movies, cultural artifacts, art and design, books, and sports.

The stalls of traditional Sindhi handicrafts and clay pottery attracted students, teachers, and visiting guests.

Students showcased their colourful attire, demonstrating their talent and confidence.

Teachers and students praised the expo, stating that such events enhance students' leadership skills.

The expo provided students with opportunities to explore career choices, entrepreneurial ventures, and international educational prospects.

Distinguished guests, including Dr. Zahid Channa, Dr. Tania Laghari, Dr. Ashique Hussain Jatoi , Dr. G.M. Solangi, Dr. Munwar Ali Zardari, Dr. Salar Sohriyani, Dr. Dastar Ali Chandio, Imran Khan Jatoi, Suhail Aslam Sak Khaskheli and others, attended the event.

