Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), AMBILE to make Sindhi language as per modern requirements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU), Shaheed Benazir Abad and Abdul Majid Bhurghari Institute of Language Engineering (AMBILE) Hyderabad to make the Sindhi language of computer and technology as per the modern requirements.

Vice -Chancellor of the University, Dr. Madad Ali Shah, the founder of Sindhi Computing language, Dr. Abdul Majid Bhargadi, was also present during the signing of this important memorandum for the development of Sindhi language in collaboration with the University of Sindhi Department.

Amar Fayyaz, Dr Salman Bashir, Dr samad dahiri, Dr. Amir Ali Shah, Dr.Phuloo Sunder Menghwar and others were also present in making Sindhi language a computer language.

On this occasion, the Vice -Chancellor awarded Dr. Abdul Majid Bhargadi the Lifetime Achievement Award for the development of Sindhi language while Dr. Amar Fayyaz Bhargadi was also given a review award.

Addressing the ceremony, the speakers said that this memorandum has begun a new chapter of cooperation between the two institutions in academic and research sectors. They added that the service of Sindh and Sindhi language was among our top duties. This mutual cooperation will expand the academic horizon of our students, which will open new doors of research and teaching for students, researchers, teachers and scholars of SBBU and have a positive impact on Sindhi language development.

