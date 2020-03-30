UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Successfully Made Hand Sanitizer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

The chemists of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) have successfully made a hand sanitizer to help fight against coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The chemists of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University (SBBU) have successfully made a hand sanitizer to help fight against coronavirus.

On the directives of Vice Chancellor (VC) SBBU Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, the department of Chemistry has successfully made hand sanitizers to help fight against the pandemic and presented 600 packs of sanitizers to the district government, said a release here on Monday.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor appreciated the SBBU team for making the hand sanitizer successfully to help the nation at the time of need. He said SBBU would remain in the front row to serve the community, adding that the virus could only be removed through unity and commitment of people.

