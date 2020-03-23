UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Teachers, Students Introduces Hand Wash Sanitizer

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 08:37 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Teachers, Students introduces hand wash sanitizer

Teachers and students of Department of Chemistry Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has produced hand wash sanitizer on self help basis under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Teachers and students of Department of Chemistry Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University has produced hand wash sanitizer on self help basis under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.

The sanitizer produced by university would be distributed among general public with the cooperation of District Administration.

On the other hand the divisional administration has appreciated the efforts of teachers and students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto university on producing sanitizer.

