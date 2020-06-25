Shaheed Benazir Bhutto varsity presents Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has presented Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has presented Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The budget was presented during 19th Finance and Planning Committee meeting that approved all budget estimates and proposals.

The committee was told that Rs87.105 million additional were allocated for financial year 2012-21 against Rs591.105 million earmarked during budget 2019-20.

After reviewing all budgetary estimates and allocations the committee recommended all proposals and estimates for 2020-22.