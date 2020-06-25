UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Varsity Presents Rs678 Million Budget For Fiscal Year 2020-21

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 02:56 PM

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto varsity presents Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has presented Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar has presented Rs678 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

The budget was presented during 19th Finance and Planning Committee meeting that approved all budget estimates and proposals.

The committee was told that Rs87.105 million additional were allocated for financial year 2012-21 against Rs591.105 million earmarked during budget 2019-20.

After reviewing all budgetary estimates and allocations the committee recommended all proposals and estimates for 2020-22.

Related Topics

Peshawar Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Budget Women All Million

Recent Stories

UAE, Romania fostering investment ties

43 minutes ago

Citizens file petition against Peshawar Zoo admini ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia jails IS-linked couple who tried to assa ..

2 minutes ago

Iginla, Hossa headline six-member Hockey Hall of F ..

14 minutes ago

Australia's Qantas cuts 6,000 jobs in post-COVID r ..

14 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust shipping intelligence report 25 ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.