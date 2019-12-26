UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Was The Strongest Chain Of Federation Of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Thu 26th December 2019

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan and those who assassinated her had planned to break the chain but failed due to "Pakistan Khappe" slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was the strongest chain of Federation of Pakistan and those who assassinated her had planned to break the chain but failed due to "Pakistan Khappe" slogan of President Asif Ali Zardari soon after the national tragedy.In his message on the eve of 12th martyrdom day anniversary of former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the PPP Chairman paid rich tribute to her, saying that people of Pakistan would never forget their brave leader, who sacrificed everything for the country and for the rights of its downtrodden and barefoot masses.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that as a young daughter whose father and the most popular leader Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged by dictator, she fought bravely for the ideals her father embraced the gallows for.She led the followers of Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto into an untiring struggle against the burtal tyrant in shape of Zia.

She suffered solitary confinement, imprisonments and forced exiles while fighting for restoration of democracy.

The PPP Chairman pointed out that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto defeated the dictatorship and was given power under compulsion after its remnants failed to completely hijack the 1988 general elections.

After elections, as Prime Minister, she ordered release of all the political prisoners in the country and launched programmes for the development of country and the masses.He said that programmes covering health, education, poverty eradication, women development and defence, she launched, put the country onto the path to progress and prosperity.

The ballistic missile programme made our defence invincible in the wake of nuclear programme launched by her father Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before his judicial murder.Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated his commitment to the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and pledged that he would continue the struggle with the support of Pakistani masses and the Party supporters.He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto would continue to live in the hearts and minds of the people as her legacy would never be forgotten in the history of Pakistan and her struggle for democracy, human rights and peaceful society.

