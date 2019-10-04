Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) and IdeaGist, world's largest incubator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the varsity's passing out students in developing their start-up in the country.The move was aimed at promoting the PM's start-up programme which would be launched soon for building a vibrant entrepreneurship ecosystem, the official sources said on Friday.Vice Chancellor SBBWUP Dr.

Razia Sultanaand PR & Media Specialist of IdiaGist Tahir Ubaid Chaudhry signed the MoU.

Minister Irrigation Liaqat khattak, VC FATA University, VC Malakand University, VC Islamia College University Peshawar, Secretary Education Manzoor Ahmed, Principals of 19 afiliated colleges along with other dignitaries attended the event.They said IdeaGist being digital platform supporting the PM's startup programme, will provide online entrepreneurship trainings to final year students of the SBBWUP.

We are welcoming ways to promote an entrepreneurial culture and would like to see more self-sustainable new ventures by the students, they said.