Shaheed Benazir University Conducts Entry Test For Admission To BBA, BS, MS And MPhil Programs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:57 PM
Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad conducted computer based entry test for the year 2025 for admission to BBA, BS and MS and MPhil programs for the new academic session. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah visited the various examination centers established in the main campus.
The pre-entry test in the second phase continued from 9 am in the main campus. Director Admission Muhammad Tufail Memon says that 400 eligible candidates in BS programs and 300 in MS and MPhil programs are participating in the test.
During this two-day pre-entry test, the university administration has banned electronic devices such as mobiles, calculators, etc. in the examination hall.
In connection with the entry test, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah says that Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad has always tried to make transparency its focus, so that merit is ensured and eligible students get higher education. Do not face any difficulties
