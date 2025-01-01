Open Menu

Shaheed Benazir University Conducts Entry Test For Admission To BBA, BS, MS And MPhil Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 10:57 PM

Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and MPhil programs

Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad conducted computer based entry test for the year 2025 for admission to BBA, BS and MS and MPhil programs for the new academic session. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah visited the various examination centers established in the main campus.

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad conducted computer based entry test for the year 2025 for admission to BBA, BS and MS and MPhil programs for the new academic session. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah visited the various examination centers established in the main campus.

The pre-entry test in the second phase continued from 9 am in the main campus. Director Admission Muhammad Tufail Memon says that 400 eligible candidates in BS programs and 300 in MS and MPhil programs are participating in the test.

During this two-day pre-entry test, the university administration has banned electronic devices such as mobiles, calculators, etc. in the examination hall.

In connection with the entry test, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Madad Ali Shah says that Shaheed Benazir University, Shaheed Benazirabad has always tried to make transparency its focus, so that merit is ensured and eligible students get higher education. Do not face any difficulties

APP/rzq-nsm

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Education From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expans ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

2 minutes ago
 Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two kille ..

Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed

2 minutes ago
 Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in firs ..

Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024

15 minutes ago
 Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit ..

Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day

15 minutes ago
 DC Kohat holds public meeting

DC Kohat holds public meeting

3 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

4 minutes ago
Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes

4 minutes ago
 Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bi ..

Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill

4 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year st ..

Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike

2 minutes ago
 500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses i ..

500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori

2 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political par ..

2 minutes ago
 Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for ..

Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan