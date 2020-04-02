UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazirabad And Jamshoro Also Report COVID Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:27 PM

Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro also report COVID cases

Sindh health department here on Thursday morning reported registration of six new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID) in Shaheed Benazirabad and two in Jamshoro besides 17 in Karachi and nine in Hyderabad during past 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh health department here on Thursday morning reported registration of six new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID) in Shaheed Benazirabad and two in Jamshoro besides 17 in Karachi and nine in Hyderabad during past 24 hours.

History of all the newly affected individuals, 34 in total, was said to had established these as victim of local transmission.

According to a concerned official the total number of local transmission cases in the province are 41 against 6948 samples tested during past more than 30 days. Some 743 of them were said to had been tested positive, 54 recovered, 10 dead and 679 still active.

Since Februray 26 COVID cases have also been reported from Larkana , Dadu , Jacobabad and Sukkur added the official.

