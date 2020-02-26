UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazirabad Divisional Sports Festival Concludes

Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:35 PM

Shaheed Benazirabad divisional sports festival concludes

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :District Shaheed Benazirabad clinches champion trophy in the 1st divisional Winter Sports Festival with total of 24 medals while Sanghar and Naushaharo Feroze follow the table with 12 and 5 medals respectively.

The concluding ceremony of the festival was organized at Bilawal Bhutto Sports Stadium Nawabshah on Wednesday, member Sindh Assembly Faryal Talpr and Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah distributed trophies, awards and certificates among the winning teams.

Speaking at the occasion Faryal Talpur said PPP realizing importance of youth was providing sports opportunities to youth of Sindh as its top priority.

Faryal Talpur expressed pleasures over participation of a large number of students in sports competition and said positive experiences that sports and an active lifestyle bring play an important role in a young person's life.

While appreciating efforts of divisional and district administration of Shaheed Benazirabad division she urged that such sports programmes should be organized frequently to provide the youth with an opportunity to showcase their talent at divisional and provincial level.

