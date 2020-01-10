UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Benazirabad Police Nab 11940 Outlaws During Year 2019

Fri 10th January 2020

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Friday announced annual performance report 2019, claimed of 11940 outlaws arrested, drugs, arms and other contraband items were recovered

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Shaheed Benazirabad Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh Friday announced annual performance report 2019, claimed of 11940 outlaws arrested, drugs, arms and other contraband items were recovered.

In a statement issued here, the DIGP said under the directives of Inspector General of Police, Syed Kalim Imam, Shaheed Benazirabad Range achieved No.1 position in action against illegal arms and drugs peddlers, community policing, security, formal inspection and welfare of police during reported period.

Shaikh said that 7013 FIRs were registered in all the three districts as against 6583 cases registered in the year 2018.

He said that 11,940 criminals were arrested out of 14, 554 criminals indicted in different cases and sent to jail while police also arrested 281 wanted and 1836 absconding criminals during the same period.

He said that during the reported period 49 police encounters took place in which one accused was killed and 84 criminals including four in injured condition were arrested while one police official also sustained injuries.

A massive crackdown was carried out by SSPs of three districts against criminals and drug dealers during which seven hand grenades, 25 rifles, 137 shotguns and five kalashnikovs were recovered from the criminals.Massive operation resulted in recovery of 219 grams of Heroin, 969.954 kilo grams of Charas, 2.550 kilo grams of Opium, 1134.685 kilograms of Bhang, 383 grams of Ice/Crystal, 63615 liters of moonshine, 1369 bottles and 764 pints of alcohol was seized.

DIG said that police also recovered 296159.684 kg Gutka and Mainpuri in the range.

He said that police also acted against motorcycle thieves and car lifters and recovered 9 vehicles and 97 motorcycles valuing Rs.41.112 million those were returned to genuine owners after verification.

Report added that while speeding up operations to prevent false cases and applications in the range, complaints for action were forwarded to the relevant courts against 700 persons.

