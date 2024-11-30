NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival continues on the sixth consecutive day with a great sports spirit

The girls Football Championship matches were played at Police Line Ground.

Bakhtawar Girls Cadet College Football Team won the championship by defeating Nawab Shah Girls Football Team by 2-0.

Nawab Shah District Administration in collaboration with Sports Department Sindh organized a cricket match under the District Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival.

The final of the cricket match was played between Nawab Shah Pacers and Door Avengers (Boys) teams at Bilawal Sports Complex.

Batting first, the Nawab Shah Pacers team scored 194 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. Daur Avengers team was all out for 114 runs in 16 overs.

Nawab Shah Pacers won the final by 80 runs and won the title of Shaheed Benazirabad Under-20 Youth Sports Festival.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Shahryar Gul Memon and others awarded the trophy to the winner team.

