UrduPoint.com

Shaheed Burhan Wani Imbibed New Spirit In Resistance Movement In IIOJK By Sacrificing His Life: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement in IIOJK by sacrificing his life: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while paying tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani has reiterated Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while paying tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani has reiterated Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

"Burhan Wani will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance", the PM said adding that Wani had imbibed new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life.

He said on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of the illustrious youngest leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, observed on both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir State, that the Kashmiri nation will continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

"No power can stop the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence", he said adding India cannot suppress Kashmiris' spirit and passion for freedom through its military might.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, PM Tanveer said that it was high time that the world should realize the fact that peace in the restive region would remain a distant dream unless the lingering dispute is resolved in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council", he added.

Urging world community to help stop continued bloodshed and violence in the region, the PM said there was a dire need that the world should take effective notice of the systematic genocide in Kashmir.

The atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian occupied forces have crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality", he said adding that IIOJK was now the world's highest militarized zone where 900,000 Indian troops were stationed.

He said that India's hands were stained with the blood of Kashmiris. More than 6,000 unmarked graves have been discovered in IIOJK. "India is the largest terrorist country in the world which was engaged in genocide in IIOJK", he said adding that India has issued fake domiciles to more than 4.2 million Hindus to change the demographics of IIOJK.

Terming Hindutva ideology as a threat to peace and stability in the region, the prime minister said that India under Modi regime was no longer safe for Muslims and other minorities.

After August 5, 2019, he said, "India had turned IIOJK into military cantonment where basic human rights of citizens were denied and innocent Kashmiris were being martyred by Indian occupying forces".

Related Topics

India Terrorist Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir August 2019 Muslim All From Blood Million

Recent Stories

'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry n ..

'Everyone wanted us to go to war': Kyrgios sorry not to face Nadal

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Bur ..

Pakistan's UN envoy pays tributes to 'valiant' Burhan Wani on his martyrdom's 6t ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-Indiana Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Fo ..

Ex-Indiana Officer Indicted for Using Excessive Force Against 3 Persons - US Jus ..

1 minute ago
 UK Police Find Opposition Party Leader Not Guilty ..

UK Police Find Opposition Party Leader Not Guilty of Breaking COVID-19 Rules Bac ..

1 minute ago
 Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run ..

Ex-UK Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak Says Will Run for New Tory Leader, Prime Mi ..

31 minutes ago
 Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Tu ..

Berlin Needs to Negotiate Return of Nord Stream Turbine With EU Due to Sanctions ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.