Shaheed Burhan Wani imbibed new spirit in resistance movement in IIOJK by sacrificing his life: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while paying tributes to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani has reiterated Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

"Burhan Wani will always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance", the PM said adding that Wani had imbibed new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life.

He said on the 6th martyrdom anniversary of the illustrious youngest leader of Kashmir freedom struggle, observed on both sides of the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir State, that the Kashmiri nation will continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their lives for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

"No power can stop the struggle of the Kashmiri people for independence", he said adding India cannot suppress Kashmiris' spirit and passion for freedom through its military might.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, PM Tanveer said that it was high time that the world should realize the fact that peace in the restive region would remain a distant dream unless the lingering dispute is resolved in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council", he added.

Urging world community to help stop continued bloodshed and violence in the region, the PM said there was a dire need that the world should take effective notice of the systematic genocide in Kashmir.

The atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) by the Indian occupied forces have crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality", he said adding that IIOJK was now the world's highest militarized zone where 900,000 Indian troops were stationed.

He said that India's hands were stained with the blood of Kashmiris. More than 6,000 unmarked graves have been discovered in IIOJK. "India is the largest terrorist country in the world which was engaged in genocide in IIOJK", he said adding that India has issued fake domiciles to more than 4.2 million Hindus to change the demographics of IIOJK.

Terming Hindutva ideology as a threat to peace and stability in the region, the prime minister said that India under Modi regime was no longer safe for Muslims and other minorities.

After August 5, 2019, he said, "India had turned IIOJK into military cantonment where basic human rights of citizens were denied and innocent Kashmiris were being martyred by Indian occupying forces".