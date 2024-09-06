(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The killer of Shaheed Constable Shahzaib, identified as Ahsan alias Deedar, was killed in a police encounter in Boay Di Gali, Abbottabad. Ahsan, a known drug dealer and resident of Lambi Dheri had martyred Constable Shahzaib and injured Constable Ehtesham Rafiq during a patrol in the Sikandarabad area.

Following the martyrdom of Constable Shahzaib, DIG Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan formed a special investigation team under the leadership of DPO Abbottabad, Umar Tufail, to track down the suspect. Utilizing modern technological tools, the team traced Ahsan to Boay Di Gali. When police arrived to apprehend him, Ahsan opened fire, leading to a gunfight in which he was killed.

A pistol and ammunition were recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered under Sections 353 and 324 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

DIG Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, commended the efforts of DPO Umar Tufail and the entire team involved in the operation.He announced certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for their success.

Emphasizing the commitment of the police force, DIG Hazara reiterated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police would not let the blood of its martyrs go in vain and remain prepared to face any challenge in the fight against terrorism and criminal elements.