Shaheed Dodo organization distributes ration among rain-hit people

SUKKUR L, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare organization (SDSWO) on Tuesday distributed ration bags among the victims of rain floods at Sukkur and Khairpur district.

According to a news release issued here, the ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, tea, milk packs, Daal, Dates Palm etc were arranged by SDSWO Information Secretary Sindh Jamil Soomro in Sukkur, while Senior Vice President Sukkur division Aftab Bilal Soomro in Khairpur, and distributed amongst needy families of Sukkur and Khairpur districts.

According to Central Chairman SDSWO, Ali Muhammad Soomro, all available resources were being utilised to provide relief and rescue to the rain-affected people of native community and poor people across the Sindh province.