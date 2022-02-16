Shaheed Dodo organization launches tree plantation campaign

Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO), Sindh on Wednesday launched tree plantation campaign at Government Girls Primary School Ghareeb Abad Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO), Sindh on Wednesday launched tree plantation campaign at Government Girls Primary school Ghareeb Abad Sukkur.

The Information Secretary, SDSWO Sindh, Jamil Soomro highlighted the importance of tress and said this campaign played an important role in enabling human beings to live in a healthy life on the earth.

He also appreciated teachers, staff and students for taking a healthy and environment friendly step.