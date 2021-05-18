(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Vice President, Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization (SDSWO), Sukkur division, Jamil Soomro has appreciated the appointment of Maliha Soomro as Director in Sukkur Electric Supply Company for resolving the issues related electricity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he welcomed the appointment of Maliha Soomro as Director in SEPCO and hoped that issues of People relating to excessive billings, wrong bills and detection will be heard and resolved on priority basis.