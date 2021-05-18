UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shaheed Dodo Orgnization Appreciates SEPCO Director's Appointment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:48 PM

Shaheed Dodo Orgnization appreciates SEPCO Director's appointment

Vice President, Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization (SDSWO), Sukkur division, Jamil Soomro has appreciated the appointment of Maliha Soomro as Director in Sukkur Electric Supply Company for resolving the issues related electricity

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Vice President, Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Orgnization (SDSWO), Sukkur division, Jamil Soomro has appreciated the appointment of Maliha Soomro as Director in Sukkur Electric Supply Company for resolving the issues related electricity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he welcomed the appointment of Maliha Soomro as Director in SEPCO and hoped that issues of People relating to excessive billings, wrong bills and detection will be heard and resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Sukkur Billings Southern Electric Power Company Limited

Recent Stories

New Media Academy launches second Faris Al Muhtawa ..

7 minutes ago

Czech apology over NATO's 1999 Yugoslavia bombing

42 seconds ago

US to Maintain Presence at Keflavik Air Base in Ic ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Ambassador Conveys Putin's Message of Supp ..

45 seconds ago

Steps under way to resolve expats' issues at grass ..

47 seconds ago

All concerned departments alert to deal with any u ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.