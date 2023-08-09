Shaheed-e-Azeemat Sheikh Abdul Aziz remembered in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations continued to pay rich tribute to prominent Kashmiri martyred leader, Shaikh Abdul Aziz, ahead of his 15th martyrdom anniversary falling on August 11.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the APHC leader, Shaikh Abdul Aziz, was shot dead by Indian troops on 11th August 2008, while he was leading a mammoth march to Azad Kashmir against the economic blockade of the Kashmir Valley by Hindu extremists of Jammu.

The leaders and organizations urged the people of IIOJK to express solidarity with all Kashmiri martyrs on Friday, August 11, and arrange special prayer meetings. They said the Kashmiris will accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.

Meanwhile, the posters displayed by APHC and other organizations in Srinagar described Sheikh Aziz as a bold, brave, and sincere leader and said that he preferred martyrdom but never bowed before oppressor India. They reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue the ongoing freedom struggle till complete success.

The leaders and organizations maintained that Sheikh Aziz went through trials and tribulations for his role in the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination and even sacrifices his life for this cause.

They said that the martyrdom of the leader gave a new impetus to the Kashmiris' freedom movement. They mentioned that the martyred leader would be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history for his indomitable role and peerless contribution to the freedom movement.

APHC leaders and organizations including Abdul Ahad Parra, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, Sleem Zargar, Narender Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Social Justice League, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Students Youth Forum and Tehreek-e-Istiqamat Jammu and Kashmir in their statements said Sheikh Abdul Aziz was a sincere Hurriyat leader and it is the responsibility of the Kashmiri people to safeguard the sacrifices of their martyrs.