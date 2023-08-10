Open Menu

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz Remembered On His Martyrdom Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

The chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while paying rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, said that the martyred leader was a great freedom fighter who served the cause of Kashmir with diligence and devotion

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while paying rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, said that the martyred leader was a great freedom fighter who served the cause of Kashmir with diligence and devotion.

In a message from Infamous Tihar Jail on Thursday, the National Front leader said, "The supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader will be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history".

Terming him as a man of great honesty and integrity, Khan said that Sheikh Aziz was a staunch and committed freedom fighter who rendered his services for the cause while working on different fronts.

"Rationality, resilience and compassion were the hallmarks of his simple but sober personality", he said, adding that the martyrdom of Sheikh Aziz and other liberation leaders who laid their precious lives for the noble cause, would continue to inspire the next generation of Kashmiri's who believe in freedom and justice.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Vice Chairman of JKNF, Altaf Hussain Wani said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was one of the pioneers of the ongoing freedom movement who died for the cause he promoted throughout his life.

The target killing of frontline Kashmiri resistance leaders, he said, has been a part of India's nefarious game plan to render the ongoing freedom movement leaderless.

Paying his tribute to the martyred leader, Wani said, every drop of blood being spilt on the streets of Kashmir cements the resolve of the Kashmiri nation.

Related Topics

India Target Killing Altaf Hussain Martyrs Shaheed Jail Died Jammu Man From Blood

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students du ..

Sultan Al Neyadi meets families of UAQ students during &#039;Meeting from Space& ..

19 minutes ago
 12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Fais ..

12960 criminals arrested during 7 months from Faisalabad

15 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within ..

Federal Ombudsman Office resolve complaints within 2 months: Syed Rizwan Ahmed

16 minutes ago
 World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits Chi ..

World Junior Squash Champion Hamza Khan visits China Window

16 minutes ago
 PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance dur ..

PM lauds bureaucracy for cooperation, guidance during 16-month stint

22 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setti ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori proposes setting up Primary Education Commis ..

22 minutes ago
Terrorism bid foiled

Terrorism bid foiled

22 minutes ago
 Polio immunization campaign in full swing

Polio immunization campaign in full swing

22 minutes ago
 Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe ro ..

Traffic police renews commitment to ensure safe road environment in Capital

22 minutes ago
 PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations f ..

PSB all-out support for athletes in preparations for Asian Games

18 minutes ago
 IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestatio ..

IBCC, One Link partner to revolutionize attestation, equivalence fee payment pro ..

5 minutes ago
 To mark "National Minorities Day-2023" cake cuttin ..

To mark "National Minorities Day-2023" cake cutting ceremony to be held on Aug 1 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan