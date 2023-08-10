Shaheed-e-Kashmir Shaikh Aziz remembered on his martyrdom anniversary

The chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while paying rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, said that the martyred leader was a great freedom fighter who served the cause of Kashmir with diligence and devotion

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Nayeem Ahmed Khan, while paying rich tributes to Shaheed-e-Kashmir Sheikh Abdul Aziz on his martyrdom anniversary, said that the martyred leader was a great freedom fighter who served the cause of Kashmir with diligence and devotion.

In a message from Infamous Tihar Jail on Thursday, the National Front leader said, "The supreme sacrifices rendered by the martyred leader will be remembered for a long time in the annals of Kashmir history".

Terming him as a man of great honesty and integrity, Khan said that Sheikh Aziz was a staunch and committed freedom fighter who rendered his services for the cause while working on different fronts.

"Rationality, resilience and compassion were the hallmarks of his simple but sober personality", he said, adding that the martyrdom of Sheikh Aziz and other liberation leaders who laid their precious lives for the noble cause, would continue to inspire the next generation of Kashmiri's who believe in freedom and justice.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Vice Chairman of JKNF, Altaf Hussain Wani said that Shaheed Sheikh Abdul Aziz was one of the pioneers of the ongoing freedom movement who died for the cause he promoted throughout his life.

The target killing of frontline Kashmiri resistance leaders, he said, has been a part of India's nefarious game plan to render the ongoing freedom movement leaderless.

Paying his tribute to the martyred leader, Wani said, every drop of blood being spilt on the streets of Kashmir cements the resolve of the Kashmiri nation.