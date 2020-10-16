UrduPoint.com
Shaheed-i-Millat 'Liaquat Ali Khan' Remembered On Death Anniversary

Fri 16th October 2020

Shaheed-i-Millat 'Liaquat Ali Khan' remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :First Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed-i-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan was remembered on his 69th death anniversary on Friday.

Born in Karnal East Punjab, Liaquat Ali Khan got education from Aligarh Muslim University, India and Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Then he struggled with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent.

Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated this day in 1951 during a public meeting at Company Bagh in Rawalpindi which was later named after him as Liaquat Bagh.He is buried at Mazar-e-Quaid compound in Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

