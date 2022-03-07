Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas paid tribute

UrduPoint.com

A ceremony held here for paying tribute to Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas at Police Lines Headquarters on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :A ceremony held here for paying tribute to Shaheed Inspector Mian Imran Abbas at Police Lines Headquarters on Monday.

Quran Khawani and prayers were offered on the occasion of his first anniversary.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, SSP Investigation Ghazanfar Ali Shah, SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar, SSP Operations Islamabad Faisal Kamran, SP Traffic Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Security Amna Baig, and other senior officers attended the ceremony.

SSP Operations Wasim Riaz laid flowers and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyred.

He was flanked by SDPO Civil Lines, SHO Civil Lines and Westridge.

Inspector Mian Imran Abbas was martyred by the dacoits on March 7, 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik said that Martyred of police force are our pride, whose great sacrifices are unforgettable.

