Shaheed Kashmiri rights activisit Jalil Andrabi remembered on his 24th martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Veteran human rights activist and senior vice chairman Jammu and Kashmir National Front Altaf Hussain Wani Sunday paid tributes to prominent martyred Kashmiri lawyer and a leading human rights activist, Jalil Ahmad Andrabi on his 24th martyrdom anniversary.

In a statement issued here, Wani said that Andrabi was arrested by Indian forces in March 1996 and then was tortured to death in custody. Referring to extra-judicial killings in the Indian held territory of Jammu and Kashmir Wani pointed out that besides Andrabi scores of Kashmiri social and human rights activists were arrested and killed during the custody by Indian authorities.

He said that the only crime they had committed was that they spoke freely about the excesses and human rights violations unleashed upon the people of Kashmir by Indian troops.

He said that Advocate Andrabi was one of the courageous and proud sons of the soil who risked his own life for others by speaking truth to power.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement Wani voiced his serious concern over the increasing number of the coronavirus affected people all over the globe. He said that in India where the number was rapidly increasing was a cause of serious concern for Kashmiris as a large number of Kashmiris arrested by Indian authorities since August 05 last year have been held in different Indian jails in pathetic conditions.

Expressing concern over the plight of Kashmiri priosoner, the JKNF leader said that top rank Hurriyat leaders including JKNF chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Shabir Shah, Yasin Malik, Assiya Indrabi, Massarat Alam Bhat and others have been detained in overcrowded Tihar Jail, where there is a high risk of corona-virus.

"In view of the situation arising out of the Corona-virus epidemic there is a dire need that India should release the detenues and under-trial political prisoners from their respective jails", he said.