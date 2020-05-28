LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of senior bureaucrat Khalid Sherdil, who embraced martyrdom in a plane crash last Friday, was held at the Punjab Civil Officers Mess (PCOM) lawns here Wednesday night.

The funeral was attended by provincial ministers, senior bureaucrats, judges of the apex court, politicians, businessmen, journalists, friends, family members and members of the civil society.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat, Minister Industries Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal were conspicuous among those who attended the funeral of the Shaheed Khalid Sherdil.

Earlier, Shaheed Khalid Sherdil's body was flown from Karachi to Islamabad and handed over to the family members. Later, deceased senior bureaucrat's body was brought to the provincial metropolis where his funeral prayer was held.