Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Lance Naik Abdur Rehman Shaheed who embraced Shahadat on September 11 due to an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Warsak Road, Peshawar was offered at his home town Bannu on Tuesday.

The Shaheed (martyr) was laid to rest with full military honour, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

A large number of serving, retired military and civil officials, relatives and people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayer.

The security forces of Pakistan remained determined to thwart the menace of terrorism till the last terrorist standing, the ISPR said.

