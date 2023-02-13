Shaheed leader always strived to help poor: Sherpao

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Monday paying tributes to late Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, said the Shaheed leader always strived to help the poor get their due rights.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at Sherpao village in Charsadda in connection with the 48th death anniversary of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao, he said, "We are following in the footsteps of Shaheed Hayat Mohammad Khan Sherpao and will carry forward his mission." A large number of QWP activists from all over the province participated in the gathering. Wearing the tri-colour caps, they were holding party flags and chanting slogans in favour of the party leadership.

Aftab Sherpao said that Hayat Sherpao was the first political martyr from the KP, who laid down his life while striving for the rights of the people from the downtrodden segments of the society.

The QWP leader said this year the gathering to mark the death anniversary of Hayat Sherpao was dedicated to all the victims of terrorism particularly the cops who were martyred in the police lines blast in Peshawar and elsewhere in the country.

The QWP leader said his party would continue raising its voice for the rights of the oppressed and the poor.

Aftab Sherpao asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government to provide relief to the people in inflation.

Commenting on the poor law and order and the recent wave of terrorism, he said the Pakhtuns had suffered the most due to acts of terrorism.

Criticizing former Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was playing politics on the issue of terrorism and was least bothered about the sufferings of the people.

He held the previous PTI government responsible for the prevailing security situation in KP. Aftab Sherpao said the Imran Khan-led party ruled the province for nine straight years, but failed to execute a single mega project.

He observed the PTI provincial government had received Rs 417 billion from the centre for the rehabilitation of the destroyed infrastructure due to terrorism. "The nation asks the PTI leadership, where was the money spent?" he asked.

The QWP leader said Imran Khan was now creating anarchy in the country to pave the way for his return to power.

"Imran Khan lacks the ability to deliver as he is totally incompetent," he remarked.

He said Imran Khan was trying to divert the attention of the nation from his poor performance by building a so-called narrative of regime change.

He was of the view that Imran Khan kept changing his stance on every issue and took U-turns.

He observed Imran Khan deceived the nation by claiming that he was establishing a state on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.

He claimed that corruption scandals of the PTI rulers had started emerging. Though the PTI leaders had claimed to fight corruption, they were involved in corrupt practices so they should be held accountable for it, he added.