Shaheed Major Abdullah honors pledge to lay down life for nation: Father

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :From the pages of the history, it is evident that whenever required, the brave sons of our soil presented their blood for the cause of the nation and laid down their lives to safeguard their people from the nefarious designs of the anti-state elements.

Major Abdullah Shaheed was one of those brave and determined combatants who rendered his precious life to defeat the enemies of the state and uphold the tradition of safeguarding the soil of the motherland with his blood.

Hailing from Kohat district Major Abdullah sacrificed his life on 5th July, 2023 while fighting against terrorists in Khyber district.

Survived by two daughters and a widow, Major Abdullah had only one thing on his mind -- that was to eliminate the terrorists from the motherland without carrying about any other thing.

"A straightforward man, Major Abdullah, in his life, always talked about protecting every inch of the motherland come what may and willed to even render his life for this cause, said the father of Shaheed Major.

He said Shaheed Abdullah was the son of the whole nation because he offered his life for the nation.

Major Abdullah, he said was a true Muslim and always honored his pledges, his father said adding that he (Abdullah) even honored his pledge to lay down life for the nation.

Lamenting the desecration of the monuments of the martyrs, he said those people were in fact mentally sick and did not know the status of a martyrs who laid down lives for their nation. "May Allah accept the Shahadat of my son", the confident father prayed.

"What would be greater than that my brave son rendered his life for the prestige and security of the nation and his country", he asked and added that "we did not mourn his death but felt proud to become the family of a martyr.

The proud father informed that during travelling Major Abdullah always observed fasting and used to say that don't be worried if he died for the country.

The brother of the Shaheed Major said Abdullah was always there whenever he needed and he always consulted his Shaheed brother on every important matter. "My Shaheed brother was my best companion and partner", he said.

"He was an admirer of Shahadat", the brother of Major Abdullah Shaheed said and added that "I also want to achieve the great status of martyr of the nation."One of the nephews of Shaheed Major Abdullah said, Abdullah Shaheed treated us like a father and now we considered him like a beacon of life. "We will always follow what he taught us", he said.