Shaheed Major laid to rest with full military honor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Shaheed Major Muhammad Awais, who embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting against Fitna-ul-Khawarij in North Waziristan, was laid to rest in his native hometown Shakargarh with full military honor.

Corps Commander Gujranwala, Lieutenant General Syed Imdad Hussain Shah, senior military officers, soldiers, family members and a large number of local people attended the funeral prayer, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“The great sacrifices of our martyrs further strengthen our resolve. The supreme sacrifices of the martyrs for the defence of mother-land will not go in vain,” it further said.