Shaheed Millat Expressway's Roads To Be Completed In One Year: Administrator Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2022 | 08:16 PM

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that reconstruction of Shaheed Millat Expressway's roads would be completed in one year

"These roads will be constructed from KPT Flyover to the Manzoor Colony Fire Station. No law regarding domicile and PRC has been made in recent days, nor has the cabinet approved any such law. After the rains, the reconstruction of the city's roads has started," he added.

The Administrator Karachi said that along with these roads, service roads, footpaths, street lights and drainage system had also been included in the project.

He said that the roads of this mega project will be developed on a long-life pattern.

He said that with the construction of the road, the residents of Defense, Korangi Industrial Area, Qayyumabad and adjoining areas would be able to travel in less time.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the width of the main road was 40 feet while a 4.52 km dual carriageway would be constructed.

He requested those who are doing politics on flood disasters that this is not the time for politics; everyone needs to work together with unity and solidarity.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that compared to previous years, this year there had been extremely heavy rain, which had caused severe damage to several districts of Sindh.

He said that the road construction and repair work could not be done during the rains, but now the work had started.

He said that two more roads were added to the project of under-construction roads of Site Industrial Area.

The Administrator said that the carpeting of roads in Central District was being completed and added that the road construction works would continue on daily basis.

