Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College Of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkana Holds 1st Convocation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 11:30 PM

The 1st convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkana was held here on Wednesday in the College premises

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :The 1st convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Government College of Education (SMBBGCE) Larkana was held here on Wednesday in the College premises.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal was the chief guest on the occasion.

In the convocation, degrees and shields were distributed among the 120 female students and 60 female students completing a four-year B.Ed.(Honors) studies from the college.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Rabiaya Siyal speaking on the occasion, said that the youths who completed B.Ed.(Honors) education deserves congratulations because in the future these youths will enlighten the country's architect children with education.

Director Regional Colleges Education Larkana Region Professor Ahmed Bakhsh Bhutto, Director Private Schools Larkana Abdul Waheed Chandio, Principal of the College Inayatullah Chandio and others also spoke on the occasion.

Principal Government Girls Degree College Larkana Professor Nizhat Shah, Principal Begum Nusrat Bhutto Government Girls Degree College Larkana Samina Naz Abro, former Principal of the College Mushtaq Ahmed Mirani, Professor Saddoran Solangi, Faheem Ansari, Focal Person of College Management Prof. Ghulam Sarwar Abro, Educationists, Parents, students and others were present in the ceremony.

