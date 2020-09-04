UrduPoint.com
Shaheed Naik Muhammad Imran Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 06:46 PM

Shaheed Naik Muhammad Imran, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, was laid to rest with military honour at Rangle Nanger village here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Shaheed Naik Muhammad Imran, who embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan, was laid to rest with military honour at Rangle Nanger village here on Friday.

Earlier, his funeral prayers were offered in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life participated.

A contingent of the Pakistan army presented salute and a wreath was also laid onhis grave.

Shaheed Naik is survived by a widow, two sons and a daughter.

