Shaheed Rescuer Laid To Rest With Honour

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Rescuer who died in a road mishap on Thursday was laid to rest with full Rescue honour at chak 157/10-R here on Friday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) : Rescuer who died in a road mishap on Thursday was laid to rest with full Rescue honour at chak 157/10-R here on Friday.

District emergency officer Dr Ijaz Anjum, rescue officers besides rescuers from across the Punjab and a number of people of area attended the Namaz-e-Janaza of Muhammad Waseem.

He was buried at a local graveyard.

Dr Ijaz Anjum laid a floral wreath on his grave on behalf of Director General Punjab Emergency Services Dr Rizwan.

Waseem was returning home after performing duty when a trailer hit his motorcycle near Meher Shah causing his death on the spot on Thursday.

